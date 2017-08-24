Dodgers' Hill has perfect game through 8 innings vs Pirates

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Rich Hill pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill is working on a perfect game through eight innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Hill has needed only 86 pitches to retire the first 24 batters he's faced on Wednesday night at PNC Park. The 37-year-old lefty has received a little bit of help from his defense along the way.

Second baseman Chase Utley made a spectacular diving stab on a liner by Josh Bell leading off the eighth.

Hill appeared to give up an infield single to Bell in the third inning, but the safe call was overturned when replay showed Hill made the tag before Bell touched first base. Los Angeles first baseman Adrian Gonzalez made a sliding grab on a bunt attempt by Josh Harrison in the fourth.

Hill has struck out 10 and only two batters have gone to a three-ball count.

The game is scoreless.