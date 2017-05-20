Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Lasorda hospitalized

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2014, file photo, former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda watches during spring training baseball practice in Glendale, Ariz. Los Angeles Dodgers say Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized. The team says the 89-year-old is resting comfortably, but didn't provide any additional details on his condition, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers say Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized.

The Dodgers say the 89-year-old Lasorda is resting comfortably. The team didn't provide any additional details Saturday on his condition.

Lasorda has spent almost seven decades in the Dodgers' organization, starting as a minor league pitcher in the Brooklyn system in 1949. He has been a pitcher, coach and manager for the Dodgers, and guided them to their last World Series championship in 1988.