Dodgers clinch NL West title with 4-2 win over Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after they defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-2 in a baseball game and won the NL West title Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their fifth straight NL West title, beating the San Francisco Giants 4-2 on Friday night as Cody Bellinger set an NL rookie record with his 39th home run.

Los Angeles will open the NL Division Series at home on Oct. 6. The Dodgers are seeking to reach the World Series for the first time since 1988 under manager Tommy Lasorda, who was on hand at Dodger Stadium to celebrate his 90th birthday.

Bellinger hit a three-run homer in the third off Jeff Samardzija (9-15), topping the NL rookie mark set by Wally Berger in 1930 and matched by Frank Robinson in 1956.

After a record run that saw the Dodgers push their record to 91-36, they had gone just 6-20 — including a dismal 1-16 stretch — to make clinching their division more laborious than anticipated. Los Angeles stopped a nine-game home losing streak.

Rich Hill (11-8) allowed one run and five hits in six innings with ninth strikeouts. Pablo Sandoval homered leading off the ninth against Kenley Jansen, who struck out the next three batters for his 40th save in 41 chances.

CUBS 5, BREWERS 4, 10 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Tommy La Stella drew a bases-loaded walk off All-Star closer Corey Knebel with one out in the 10th inning, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Friday night to tighten their grip on the NL Central.

The Cubs hold a five-game lead with nine days left in the regular season after winning their second straight tense game over the Brewers. Milwaukee dropped into third in the division, 5 1/2 games behind Chicago, after St. Louis beat Pittsburgh.

The Brewers had the tying run at first with one out in the bottom of the 10th, but Eric Sogard was called out at second trying to advance on a ball in the dirt. Shortstop Addison Russell appeared to hold the tag as Sogard's foot lifted off second for a split-second, and the call was confirmed on review.

Knebel (1-4) took the loss after allowing three walks and two hits over two innings. Carl Edwards Jr. (5-4) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

MARINERS 3, INDIANS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a game-ending two-run homer in the ninth inning, lifting Seattle over Cleveland.

Cruz lined a 2-1 pitch from closer Cody Allen (3-7) out to deep right-center field, snapping Seattle's six-game skid and improving its very slim wild-card hopes. The Mariners are five games behind Minnesota for the last AL playoff spot with eight games remaining.

Cruz also cooled baseball's hottest team. Cleveland lost for the second time since Aug. 23, a span of 29 games that included an historic 22-game winning streak. It ended a franchise-record 14-game road winning streak — the Indians hadn't lost away from home since Aug. 20 at Kansas City.

Erasmo Ramirez shut down Cleveland for eight innings, and Edwin Diaz (4-6) pitched the ninth to cap a three-hitter.

CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Randal Grichuk scored after an error by shortstop Jordy Mercer, capping a frantic ninth-rally that lifted surging St. Louis over Pittsburgh.

The playoff-chasing Cardinals won their fourth straight, despite trailing by a run entering the ninth. They're 1 1/2 games behind the Rockies for the final NL wild card.

Stephen Piscotty led off with a double to right against closer Felipe Rivero (5-3), and Jedd Gyorko followed with a pinch-hit RBI single. After Tommy Pham's single, Grichuk pinch-ran for Gyorko at third. He scored when Mercer misplayed Dexter Fowler's sharp groundball.

Former Pirates reliever Juan Nicasio (4-5) got the win after working the eighth and ninth. Fowler and Piscotty had two hits each.

ROCKIES 4, PADRES 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nolan Arenado ended Colorado's scoreless streak at 23 innings with a solo homer, and the Rockies beat San Diego.

Colorado hadn't scored since the eighth inning of a loss to San Francisco on Tuesday night, dropping a pair of shutouts in between. Arenado sparked the Rockies with his 35th homer, and Ian Desmond and Trevor Story also went deep.

Jon Gray (9-4) pitched six innings to win his fourth straight road start, and Colorado stayed 1 1/2 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals for the final NL wild card. The Milwaukee Brewers are two games back.

Greg Holland got his 41st save, tying Jose Jimenez's club record from 2002.