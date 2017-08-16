Dodgers beat White Sox 6-1 to move 50 games above .500

Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes hits a two-RBI single against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joc Pederson got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the go-ahead run in a five-run eighth inning, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rally for a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

The victory pushed the Dodgers (84-34) to a whopping 50 games above .500.

Pederson was hit in the upper right thigh by a pitch from Jake Petricka that forced in Yasmani Grandal with two outs, opening the floodgates for a Dodgers offense that had been stifled most of the game.

By the end of the inning, Los Angeles had batted around in taking a 6-1 lead. Pinch-hitter Austin Barnes and Corey Seager each added a two-run single.