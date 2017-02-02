The Dodge Demon Will Be the Perfect Car for Drag Racers with No Friends

From Road & Track

A few weeks ago, Dodge began teasing a new wide-body version of the Challenger Hellcat called the Demon. So far, we don't know whether or not it will get any additional power, but we do know it gets significantly wider tires and a few hundred pounds of weight reduction. As it turns out, part of that weight reduction comes from eliminating the passenger seat.

Previously, we reported that the Demon would shed 200 pounds partly by getting rid of the back seat. But as Autoblog reports, the Demon will also come without a front passenger seat. You'll be able to have the seats put back in, but if you don't remember to tick that box on the order form, you'll be on your own any time you want to drive your car.

But Autoblog says those seats account for 113 of the Demon's 200-lb. weight loss. So while lighter wheels, a manual tilt/telescoping steering wheel, and less sound insulation also help the Demon lose weight, you'll need to get rid of all those extra seats if you want your Demon to be significantly lighter than a Hellcat.

Then again, maybe you're just a rebel who likes it that way. Who needs friends?

