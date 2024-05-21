Dodge County Sheriff's deputy injured after losing control of car on wet road and striking house

A Dodge County Sheriff's deputy was hurt when his squad car struck a house at the intersection of State 68 and County A in Fox Lake on Monday.

A Dodge County Sheriff's Office deputy received minor injuries after he lost control of his squad car and struck a house Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy was responding to a call around 5 p.m. when at "the rain-covered roadway" at the intersection of State 68 and County A in Fox Lake the squad ended up leaving the roadway, the sheriff's office said.

No one besides the deputy was injured.

The deputy was en route to track down a 58-year-old Woneowoc man who had a felony warrant for fleeing from his jury trial in Juneau County. A patrol sergeant took it him into custody in Waupun, where the driver drove before surrendering without further incident.

The deputy's crash is being investigated by the Fox Lake Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Dodge County Sheriff's deputy injured after striking house with car