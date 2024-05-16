Dodge County school board member arrested after bringing gun into school, authorities say

Daniel Siegmann

A Dodge County supervisor and school board member was taken to jail Wednesday after bringing a firearm into a local elementary school, authorities said.

The incident took place at the Honor Elementary School, 201 Center St. in Neosho, which is part of the Herman/Neosho/Rubicon School District.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said on Tuesday his office received four separate reports from citizens and received a phone call from the district reporting that board member Daniel Siegmann went to the school to meet with District Administrator Anthony Brazouski, and Siegmann brought a firearm into the school.

Schmidt said Siegmann was in the building around 3 p.m. The school's website says school gets out at 3:30 p.m.

In Wisconsin, it is illegal to bring a gun within 1,000 feet of a school grounds unless the person is a law enforcement officer or commission warden.

Schmidt said it's "a clear violation of state statute" and his office requested the assistance of the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, because Siegmann, who also serves on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, had been critical of the Schmidt and his office in the past.

On Wednesday, Siegmann was arrested prior to that evening's school board meeting, Schmidt said. The Ozaukee sheriff's office will request a charge of possession of a firearm in a school. According to the state statute, the Class I felony carries a maximum sentence of 3½ years in prison or a $10,000 fine, or both.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Dodge County school board member arrested for bringing gun into school