Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye: 797 Horses

Oh jeez. Just when you thought that Dodge's feral cat fever was subsiding-what with the last 840-hp Challenger SRT Demon ever built being auctioned off this week-the Mopar crew takes the wraps off yet another crazy-eyed variant of the aging two-door muscle car. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, with 797 horsepower. Sheesh.

Dodge conjured 90 more horses out of the 6.2-liter Hellcat engine by throwing a fistful of Demon parts at the thing. The Redeye gets the Demon's huge 2.7-liter belt-driven supercharger making up to 14.5 psi of boost, twin dual-stage fuel pumps, and SRT Power Chiller, which uses the car's air conditioning system to cool intake air. Strengthened pistons and connecting rods handle the increased boost; a revamped valvetrain allows the engine to rev to a 6500 rpm max, 300 more than the standard Hellcat, and a beefed-up fuel delivery system makes sure this beast never goes thirsty. The Redeye makes 707 lb-ft of torque, and is available exclusively with the TorqueFlite 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission with specific calibration.

While you'd be excused for assuming this car is named after ham gravy made with leftover coffee, the model is designated by the red eyeball on the Hellcat angry-kitty logo.

Astoundingly, Dodge will offer the Redeye in both Widebody and regular-width configurations. With the Widebody's 305-width Pirelli P-Zero tires, the Redeye will do a claimed 0-60 time of 3.4 seconds, a 10.8-second quarter-mile at 131 mph, and a top speed of 203 mph. Those opting for the narrow Redeye, with its 275-width tires, will run the quarter-mile three-tenths of a second slower.

That is, if they can ever get their cars to hook up. You know how hard it is to get traction in a regular Hellcat on 275s? In a word, it's impossible. Throwing 90 more horses and 57 more lb-ft at the thing was only bound to make matters smokier. Truly, the world will soon run out of tires.

Lest you think Dodge saved all its crazy for the Redeye, fear not: The "regular" Hellcat gets a 10-hp, six lb-ft boost, to 717 and 656 respectively. The non-Redeye model is promised to run a 10.9-second quarter mile at 127 mph in Widebody trim, 11.2 at 125 with the skinnies. The narrow-body Hellcat does have one advantage: It'll do a factory-claimed 199 mph, compared to 195 for its fat-fendered twin. Every 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat gets the new dual-snorkel hood that pays homage to Mopar muscle cars of the 1970s.