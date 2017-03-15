Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Crate Holds Tools to Prep for the Track

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is a few weeks from its official debut, but that hasn’t stopped the company from teasing yet more information about the track-ready machine. Dubbed the Demon Crate, a collection of custom Snap-on tools will help transform the Demon from street sensibility to drag duty.

As drag racers are aware, preparation of a drag car is the key to quick, consistent results on the strip. Dodge has been hinting of the Demon’s drag racing abilities for weeks, and Demon Crate is yet another suggestion of its capabilities.

Inside the Demon Crate will be a collection of tools selected to maximize the Demon’s drag strip performance. The custom Demon-liveried hydraulic floor jack, impact wrench, torque wrench, and tire pressure gauge all hint at drag-only tire changes and adjustments, while the fender cover and tool bag keep things protected in style. Earlier announcements revealed optional spare wheels, performance parts, and a track pack system for the Demon.

Similar to the release of the 707-horsepower Hellcat a few years ago, enthusiasts are decoding Dodge’s slow trickle of information on the even more exclusive Demon. Full details will be released at the Demon’s official debut on April 11, and until then Dodge will continue to release small hints to the car’s capabilities.

