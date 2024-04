TechCrunch

As the Gulf region gains growing strategic importance in the tech war between the U.S. and China, Microsoft makes a big move into one of its oil-rich countries. On Monday evening, Microsoft announced a $1.5 billion strategic investment in G42, the Abu Dhabi-based company that has become a major force in the United Arab Emirates' effort to be a global leader in artificial intelligence. The minority stake will give Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chair and president, a seat on G42's board of directors.