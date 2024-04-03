Documents show argument instigated deadly hit-and-run in Westminster
The arrest affidavit shows that an argument instigated a deadly hit-and-run in Westminster last weekend.
The arrest affidavit shows that an argument instigated a deadly hit-and-run in Westminster last weekend.
DCVC’s target for its first climate-focused fund, DCVC Climate Select, has been all over the place and highlights the roller-coaster venture fundraising conditions of the last few years and how LPs aren't as quick to back new strategies from established managers. The Silicon Valley VC firm launched the fund in December 2022 with a $500 million target, according to an SEC filing. A year later, it lowered its target to $300 million after its year of fundraising brought in only $157 million of commitments by then, according to a December 2023 SEC filing.
Rice reportedly owned the Corvette and leased the Lamborghini involved in the crash.
The average taxpayer's refund jumped to $3,081, a 6% increase over the same week last year, according to the latest IRS filing data.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
Many startups are hoping that the gradual opening of an IPO window and the prospect of interest rate cuts later this year will finally encourage VCs to be less stingy with their capital. In Q1, U.S. VC funds raised only $9.3 billion, according to PitchBook data. At this pace, VC fundraising will end 2024 at just above $37 billion, the lowest capital raised since 2013 and a 54% decline from last year.
How a boost of extra cash may impact the spending habits of US consumers.
It was initially unclear if the song would be accepted as a true “country” tune.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill goes through the biggest NBA stories from last night and explains why he’s concerned about Steph Curry, looking at Luka Doncic as a possible MVP winner, and why he finds the Cavaliers so interesting.
How good are they? 'Hanes, Calvin Klein, Victoria's Secret. These beat them all,' says one fan.
The next Ubisoft Forward showcase is set for June 10. We'll likely learn more about the future of Assassin's Creed and probably get another look at Star Wars Outlaws.
"Rebel Rising" promises to be a page-turner and "Quiet on Set" returns to set the record straight.
You can also save on other models, including $520 off an even bigger screen.
"A Brief History of the Future," hosted by Ari Wallach, also has the compelling quality of, as a PBS production, being completely free. The thesis of the show is simply that, while the dangers and disappointments of technology (often due to its subversion by business interests) are worth considering and documenting, the other side of the coin also should be highlighted not out of naiveté but because it is genuinely important and compelling.
Betts is off to a tremendous start this season.
Using Quantinuum's ion-trap hardware and Microsoft's new qubit-virtualization system, the team was able to run more than 14,000 experiments without a single error. This new system also allowed the team to check the logical qubits and correct any errors it encountered without destroying the logical qubits. This, the two companies say, has now moved the state-of-the-art of quantum computing out of what has typically been dubbed the era of noisy intermediate scale quantum (NISQ) computers.
Flagg had a relatively quiet night as the East secured an 88-86 win Tuesday night.
The Phillies star entered Tuesday slugging .000. He is now slugging .800.
Angie Harmon says her family is "traumatized" and "devastated" after an Instacart driver shot and killed her dog. The man claimed self-defense to police.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.