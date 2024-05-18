Documents reveal Bakersfield officers’ account of viral alleged ‘BPD Special’ traffic stop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police documents obtained by 17 News reveal more details in the case of the man facing misdemeanor charges following the controversial traffic stop with Bakersfield Police Officers.

50-year-old Donte Heath’s arrest by BPD circulated the internet after he alleged excessive force by officers, claiming officers broke his elbow and his rib during the stop. However, the District Attorney’s office deemed the traffic stop just telling 17 News in a statement “our office determined that the traffic stop was justified, and appropriate actions were taken.”

Leaving Heath facing misdemeanor charges and vehicle code infractions. Police reports show four officers were involved in the arrest. In the documents, Officer Michael King said he ordered Heath to exit the vehicle. Heath refused, then he broke Heath’s window. Next, King said he “took ahold of Heath’s left arm and “escorted him to the ground.”

According to the documents, at the time of the arrest Heath had “no outstanding wants or warrants.” However, some of the officer’s said Heath was “aggressive and threatening” and that the area of the arrest may have played a role in their actions.

One officer, Officer Noah Morales, said the arrest was in a “known area for criminal activity.”

Another officer compared the incident to past experiences in which “subjects act in such manners are involved in criminal activity, may be concealing deadly weapon such as firearms, possess narcotics, or may have outstanding warrants.”

Some officers said after breaking the window, officers “escorted Heath to the ground” while others said, “officers decided to take Heath out of the vehicle forcefully,” but all agree “Heath did not comply.”

Heath’s Attorney, David Torres, said he was “shocked”, and “quite disturbed,” Heath was charged with crimes, telling 17 News in a statement, “This is an affront to not only Donte Heath but to our local African American community and this is nothing more than the District Attorney covering for the Bakersfield Police Department’s racial profile stop.”

Heath returns to court in September for his pre-trial conference.



