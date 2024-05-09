Documents detail cause for termination of Tybee Island fire chief

Former Tybee Island Fire Chief Jeremy Kendrick was terminated just a week after Orange Crush for violating parts of their personnel ordinance, according to documents obtained by the Savannah Morning News.

Former Tybee Island Fire Chief Jeremy Kendrick was terminated just a week after Orange Crush for violating parts of their personnel ordinance, according to documents obtained by the Savannah Morning News.

According to the final notice of disciplinary action sent to Kendrick on April 18, he violated the ordinance in three ways:

Violation of any lawful official regulation or order, or failure to obey any proper direction made and given by a superior

Falsification of any information required by the city

Offensive conduct or language in public or toward the public, city officials, fellow employees, either on or off duty.

The notice expands on Kendrick's behavior, saying that he was "combative in meetings, and repeatedly treats fellow co-workers and the city manager with disrespect and exhibits bullying behavior."

It states that on several occasions Kendrick failed to take directions from interim City Manager Michelle Owens, including when he was asked to manage overtime and allow his department vacation and advised to take certain steps to address the conditions of the fire house.

According to the letter Kendrick gave a promotion without permission, communicated with staff that all overtime had been cut, implemented a vacation freeze for the department and instructed employees to not relay that information to human resources, among other actions.

Kendrick is a Georgia native and 28-year veteran of fire and emergency services, and was appointed to the position in 2021. His predecessor, Matt Harrell, resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Kendrick also faced verbal and written reprimands while fire chief for “inappropriate behavior, joking and roughhousing” according to his personnel file. An investigation last year into a complaint of sexual harassment and retaliation was found to be unsubstantiated, but an expectation of professionalism was communicated with the fire chief and staff.

Tybee has posted a job listing for a new fire chief and in the meantime appointed Greg Socks and Jason Waterfield, two local retired fire chiefs, to the interim chief and interim assistant chief positions. A listing for a new assistant chief will most likely be posted after a fire chief is hired.

The Savannah Morning News has reached out to Kendrick, who did not immediately return a call for comment.

Destini Ambus is the general assignment reporter for Chatham County municipalities for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach her at dambus@gannett.com

