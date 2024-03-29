Documents allege hostile work environment at Circleville police department

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is working to learn more about the path forward for the Circleville Police Department, as three people in city leadership roles have been fired or placed on administrative leave in three weeks.

NBC4 requested the personnel files for the former director of public safety who was hired and fired in one week, as well as the personnel file of the acting police chief, who was put on administrative leave on March 25.

In the pages of documents NBC4 received there were a lot of redactions and very few specific reasons for the turnover.

Documents show that Steven Wilkinson, the former director of public safety resigned under investigation from his role as a Circleville reserve police officer on March 8. That same day he took the oath of office for the public safety director role.

The documents show he was fired on March 15, just one week later. In the documents NBC4 received there is no reason given.

Last week, Wilkinson gave an 8-minute speech in front of council alleging misconduct in the police department, and with then-acting police chief Douglas Davis.

About a week later Davis was placed on administrative leave, for what a statement from the mayor said is an investigation into alleged misconduct.

That statement said in full: “On March 25, Acting Chief Doug Davis was placed on paid administrative leave from the Circleville Police Department due to an investigation into alleged employee misconduct. In the meantime, the Circleville Police Department is in the capable hands of experienced leaders within the Agency. The City took this action in order to protect the integrity of the department while the investigation is ongoing.”

Documents NBC4 requested about Davis show he alleged to city staff and former Chief Shawn Baer ongoing instances of retaliation and a hostile work environment due to what he believes is his disability.

This isn’t the first time Davis has been placed on administrative leave. In April of 2022 he wrote a letter to Chief Baer saying “There are many things happening in this city and here in this department that I am no longer willing to accept.”

A few days later he was placed on administrative leave with pay. Other documents point to previous investigations into him as well.

This all comes almost three weeks after Circleville police chief Shawn Baer was put on administrative leave.

He is being investigated for potential misconduct. The allegations include harassment, intimidation, retaliation, and threats of discipline.

Circleville police confirm Sergeant Kenny Fisher was sworn in as acting police chief on March 26. When NBC4 asked for an interview, the police department said it had no comment.

In the request, NBC4 asked for:

Steven Wilkinson’s personnel file including any complaints against him, investigations and disciplinary action.

Deputy Chief Douglas Davis’s personnel file including any complaints against him, investigations and disciplinary action.

Records of Circleville police state firearm standards training completion.

Any and all reports of civil rights violations by any Circleville police staff.

These are the documents NBC4 received:

