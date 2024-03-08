Document outlines proposed cuts to dozens of positions across Grand Forks School District

Mar. 8—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks Public Schools administrators recommended cutting the equivalent of roughly 50 full-time staff positions to address a budget shortfall in the coming academic year.

That's according to a document provided to Grand Forks School Board members at its Feb. 26 board meeting, when scores of students, parents and former teachers spoke out in response to the surprise announcement of the proposed cuts in a district-wide staff meeting led by Superintendent Terry Brenner.

The document does not necessarily show the cuts that will take place in 2024-25, Brenner and School Board President Amber Flynn have said. The board will not vote on its preliminary or final budget for the 2024-25 school year until August and October, respectively.

Brenner, who since Feb. 28 has been meeting with staff who would be affected by the cuts, has said the list of proposed cuts provided to School Board members does not tell the full story.

"If a story is written just about the document, it does not accurately illustrate the budgetary realignment process from beginning to end, and we are not at the end yet," Brenner wrote in a Thursday email to the Herald.

Nonetheless, the document is essentially the only paper record disclosed by the school district that offers specifics into how the budgetary realignment may go forward.

In addition to music and German program cuts that have been the focal point of public response, administrators recommended cutting roles for teachers at elementary schools across the district; physical education teachers at Red River and Central high schools; a part-time addiction counselor role based out of the district offices, and library and media paraprofessionals at all school levels, among other roles.

About 68% of the proposed cuts to full-time equivalency were for classified employees — district employees who do not hold a teaching certificate or other license.

About 40% of the reduction to FTE among classified employees comes from paraprofessionals working in classrooms or school libraries, mostly at the elementary school level — the equivalent of 14.5 full-time positions.

The brunt of the cuts in terms of teacher hours as well as compensation was at the elementary level, where administrators propose to cut the equivalent of six to eight full-time teaching jobs in "classroom section realignments" across the district.

Valley, Schroeder and South Middle Schools would lose the equivalent of one teacher each for their orchestras and one teacher each as the district consolidates its World Languages programs into World Culture.

At the high school level, Red River and Central would both lose a PE teacher position, and Red River would make unspecified cuts to social studies and an in-person instructor for its computer science course.

The district office would also cut 11.6 units FTE, counting one classified and one certified employee with reductions to the SAIL Center.

A secondary curriculum coordinator position was listed as approved to be cut but the associated savings to salary and benefits do not appear to be included in the $3.7 million in estimated savings from the salary and benefits cuts.

Administrators also considered and rejected cutting the equivalent of another 40 full-time positions, including, notably, an assistant superintendent position.

It is worth noting that cuts to FTE don't necessarily equal layoffs: Brenner has said administrators aligned the cuts such that teachers and paraprofessionals who see their FTE cut can fill other roles in the district.

For instance, Brenner has said music programs would be "restructured" so teachers could fill other roles and said the district would attempt to reduce FTE through attrition.

It's also possible some of these positions are unfilled: the district has 44 open positions on its jobs listing site as of Friday.

Brenner has declined Herald requests to discuss the proposed cuts or how they would be implemented, writing in a Wednesday email it would be "premature" to do so while conversations with affected staff are ongoing.

The proposed cuts to staff salaries and benefits would account for a little more than half of a $7.3 million budget "adjustment" to the district's 2024-25 budget.

That adjustment would move the district from a projected $3.1 million base operating deficit to a $943,719 surplus that would help the district close the gap on the $1.2 million it needs to raise by the end of the 2025-26 school year to meet the School Board's goal of a general fund reserve of 15% of annual operating expenses.

The other half of the $7.3 million adjustment would come from outside the salaries and benefits budget and address projected additional expenses like increases in health insurance costs, the end of pandemic-era ESSER funds, and a $1.5 million curriculum investment.

Flynn indicated the School Board had no formal plans to reconsider the plan to replenish the district general fund, which lags behind other school districts and auditors' recommendations, saying "right now we're staying the course."

She has also said the specifics of what positions are cut is the concern of administrators, not board members, and it is the board's job to focus on broader issues like building the general fund reserves.

Flynn also defended keeping further discussion of the proposed cuts behind closed doors. The board has not been participating in the "listening sessions" between administrators and affected staff.

"With any business strategy or school strategy, there's a rationale that makes sense to most people, and a rationale that's probably inappropriate to disclose to large masses of people," she said. "I'm confident the district had their reasons and is sharing their reasons with the appropriate group of people."

Nick Archuletta, president of North Dakota United — a union that represents teachers statewide — has been critical of what he says is a lack of transparency since the public became aware of the cuts last month.

"When things are done in the dark and they are more opaque than they need to be, it causes trouble," he told the Herald on Tuesday. "Absent facts, people are left to guess what's going to happen — and they are left to guess whether the School Board and administration vetted this as well as they should have."