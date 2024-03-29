Document access case continues between Davenport and QC resident

Scott County Judge Henry Latham heard arguments Friday related to access of public records from the City of Davenport.

At the core of it is former city administrator Corri Spiegel’s separation agreement with the city. The hearing took place on Zoom. Our Quad Cities News was not allowed to broadcast or record any of it.

Corri Spiegel (City of Davenport)

The legal battle involves the letter from Spiegel’s legal team that made specific demands from Davenport. The city wound up paying Spiegel $1.6 million to end her employment.

Private citizen Ezra Sidran demanded a copy of the letter in a Freedom of Information request. The city took him to court to try to prevent turning over the document.

The Iowa Freedom of Information Council now wants to join that lawsuit and Sidran says that would be helpful.

“When the Iowa Freedom of Information Council filed a motion to help me, to come into the lawsuit as my ally, the city immediately filed a motion to stop this,” Sidran said. “It’s just not fair. I am a retired teacher. I cannot afford an attorney. I’m entitled to some support here.”

Latham took Friday’s arguments under advisement, and will release a written ruling on the Iowa Freedom of Information Council’s request at a later date.

Looking ahead, Sidran told Our Quad Cities News he feels good about the future of this lawsuit. “I am very encouraged by today and I am also very encouraged by Wednesday in front of the (House Committee on Oversight and Accountability,)” Sidran said. “I am absolutely certain the state is going to come to our rescue. I am absolutely certain that the state auditor is now investigating the city of Davenport and I believe the state attorney is not far behind.”

The Iowa Freedom of Information Council’s executive director told our Quad Cities News he’s confident the judge will let the council join the case.

