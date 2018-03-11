Doctors find virus in a pond, use it to destroy antibiotic-resistant bacteria in man's heart

After Yale doctors replaced a major blood vessel in a 76-year-old man's heart, his chest became infected with bacteria.

The usual solution would be to destroy the harmful bacteria with antibiotics. But the doctors found their antibiotics wouldn't kill the microbe, P. aeruginosa, which like many bacteria in recent years, had become resistant to traditional drugs.

So, doctors turned to an experimental solution, involving a bacteria-killing virus known as a bacteriophage.

Running out of options, doctors employed this still-experimental treatment, inserting hundreds of thousands of viruses — known to combat this very bacteria — into the man's chest. On Thursday, Yale announced the treatment worked and published the study in the journal Evolution, Medicine, and Public Health.

Bacteriophages, commonly referred to as phages, have been known for over a century. But after the discovery of penicillin and the popularization of the conventional antibiotics we use today, phages fell out of favor for battling deadly bacterial infections.

Bacteriophages meant to bind to and destory Salmonella bacteria. More

Image: microbiologybytes

Yet as bacteria grow increasingly resistant to conventional drugs, phages — strange looking viral structures that can have leg-like attachments used to land on bacteria — have stepped back into the picture.

"Antibiotic resistance is becoming a more serious problem now, so phages are a good alternative," said Ben Chan, the research scientist at Yale's Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology who proposed using phages to attack the bacteria in the patient's heart.

Two widely-recognized sources of antibiotic resistance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are the overprescribing of antibiotics and the use of antibiotics in our food supply — like pigs and cows. Both give bacteria and germs more exposure to our drugs, and more opportunities to adapt immunities to them.

The phages employed in this treatment were collected from Dodge Pond in Niantic, Connecticut, although Chan has phage samples from all over the world. Different research teams pan in water bodies for the microbes in disparate locations and send Chan what they collect.

"You never know what you’re gonna get, really," Chan said.

Dodge Pond in Connecticut. More