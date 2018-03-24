Doctors inject lab-grown genes into boy's eyes to treat blindness

On the morning of March 20, eye surgeon Jason Comander injected viruses carrying lab-grown genes into the eyes of a boy whose vision had been gradually disappearing.

If all goes as planned, the 13-year-old patient — who lives with an inherited genetic defect that causes blindness — will experience an improvement in eyesight in about a month.

After a series of tests, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved this gene-therapy treatment, called Luxturna, in December 2017.

Three months later, the procedure Comander performed at Massachusetts Eye and Ear served as the first time an FDA-approved gene therapy was used on a person living with an inherited, and incurable, genetic disease. There are no other effective treatments for this specific retinal disease.

"It's a huge step in the right direction," said Comander, associate director of the Inherited Retinal Disorders Service at the Boston-based hospital, in an interview.

"Most of the patients are legally blind by their 20s or 30s," said Comander. "Suffice to say, these are really terrible diseases."

Scientists have been working on this novel type of treatment for decades, including as part of FDA trial programs. Comander notes the treatment affects different patients in different ways. Sometimes the vision improvement is dramatic. One previous patient, from an earlier FDA trial, no longer needed to attend a specialized school for children with blindness, Comander said.

"This has been a dream of the field for 30 years, and there have been sobering setbacks," said Tim Cherry, who researches inherited blindness and other visual disorders at Seattle Children’s Research Institute, in an interview. Cherry disclosed he has collaborated with Comander on research before, but played no part in the development of this treatment.

"It can improve people's lives in a way that might have been considered science fiction years ago," said Cherry. It should be noted, however, that while blind people face challenges due to inaccessibility, many live happy, fulfilled lives.

The rare, mutated gene in afflicted patients, known as RPE65, prevents the retina, a light-sensitive tissue behind the eye, from working correctly. Specifically, the gene prevents retinal cells from properly producing proteins, resulting in deteriorating eyesight. Many patients become legally blind, and some lose all their eyesight.

