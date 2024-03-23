Doctors at gender-critical conference ambushed by masked protesters

Police officers were required to prevent demonstrators gaining entrance to the conference - Jamie Lorriman

Doctors at a gender-critical conference were ambushed by “aggressive” masked protesters who let off a smoke bomb and had to be held back by police.

Dozens of officers were required to prevent the demonstrators gaining entrance to the first conference of the Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender conference held on Saturday in London.

Video footage showed the protesters, dressed mainly in black and waving flags, blocking the entrance and jostling with police.

Held at the headquarters of the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP), the conference brought together doctors, academics and parents “to discuss current controversies in the care of children and young people with gender-related distress…”

One attendee said on X, formerly Twitter, that the protesters had been violent.

Another, Elaine Miller, a physiotherapist, said: “Met Police were great outside RCGP when a crowd of very aggressive, masked and mistaken people were cross that a bunch of HCPs [health care professionals] want to talk about excellence in healthcare.”

Smoke bombs were let off by the protesters - Jamie Lorriman

Jane Symons, vice-chair of the Medical Journalists’ Association, said: “It’s the first time I have ever attended a medical conference requiring police protection. Healthcare should be driven by evidence not ideology.”

One banner appeared to read “trans power”.

Speakers at the conference included Sonia Appleby, the former safeguarding lead at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, whose transgender clinic was ordered to be shut down after a review found it was “not safe” for children.

Puberty blockers were given to children as young as 12 at the clinic.

Another speaker was Ritchie Herron, who was billed to speak about his regrets at undergoing hormone treatment and genital surgery.

A statement by the Metropolitan Police said: “At 9.45 a group attempted to gain access to an event in Euston Square – they were prevented from doing so by police.

“The event has proceeded without disruption. A smoke flare was set off in the crowd in Euston Square. No reported injuries or damage.”