The Doctors' Health on Wheels Food Truck Coming to Los Angeles!

If you’re lucky enough to be in the Los Angeles area on September 13, you have a chance to meet ER physician Dr. Travis Stork and get a healthy and tasty lunch!

The Doctors’ Health on Wheels food truck will be at the corner of Pacific and Windward Avenues in Venice, CA on Wednesday, September 13 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. Dr. Travis will be serving up three tasty and healthy comfort-food alternatives prepared from recipes from his #1 bestselling book “The Lose Your Belly Diet.”

“As viewers of the show know, I love to eat and I love to eat tasty food! They have also heard me preach that food should be your medicine and not your poison. This is a unique opportunity for me to personally demonstrate just how delicious and healthy some of my favorite recipes really are,” Dr. Travis says.

The menu includes Minute Burritos, Split Second Nachos, and Loaded Veggie Burgers and will be available while supplies last. Additionally, the first 100 attendees at The Doctors’ Health on Wheels food truck will also receive a free copy of his book “The Lose Your Belly Diet.”

Check out the Health on Wheels food truck menu below:

We hope to see you there on Wednesday, September 13 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm at the corner of Pacific and Windward Avenues in Venice, CA!