The Doctors’ 10 Most Watched Videos

The following material contains mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.

To celebrate Season 10 of The Doctors, we are counting down our best moments from our past seasons. Check out 10 of our most watched videos in our amazing 10 years on the air with everything from inspiring medical makeovers to an extreme pimple popping to solving mysterious diseases.

Woman Survives Being Set on Fire by Husband





Pet Raccoon Becomes Internet Sensation





Is Alcohol or Marijuana Worse for You?





Dangers of Dabbing?





The Booty That Broke the Internet





Biological Dad Banned from Seeing Son?





Permanent Baby Bump?





Woman’s Mystery Skin Disease





Dr. Pimple Popper Takes on Cysts!





Shocking Side Effect of Hickeys





The Doctors Season 10 premieres on September 12 -- for channel and air times, CLICK HERE!