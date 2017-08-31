    The Doctors’ 10 Most Watched Videos

    The following material contains mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.

    To celebrate Season 10 of The Doctors, we are counting down our best moments from our past seasons. Check out 10 of our most watched videos in our amazing 10 years on the air with everything from inspiring medical makeovers to an extreme pimple popping to solving mysterious diseases.

    Woman Survives Being Set on Fire by Husband

    Pet Raccoon Becomes Internet Sensation

    Is Alcohol or Marijuana Worse for You?

    Dangers of Dabbing?

    The Booty That Broke the Internet

    Biological Dad Banned from Seeing Son?

    Permanent Baby Bump?

    Woman’s Mystery Skin Disease

    Dr. Pimple Popper Takes on Cysts!

    Shocking Side Effect of Hickeys

    The Doctors Season 10 premieres on September 12 -- for channel and air times, CLICK HERE!