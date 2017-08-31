The Doctors’ 10 Most Watched Videos

The following material contains mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.
To celebrate Season 10 of The Doctors, we are counting down our best moments from our past seasons. Check out 10 of our most watched videos in our amazing 10 years on the air with everything from inspiring medical makeovers to an extreme pimple popping to solving mysterious diseases.
Woman Survives Being Set on Fire by Husband
Pet Raccoon Becomes Internet Sensation
Is Alcohol or Marijuana Worse for You?
The Booty That Broke the Internet
Biological Dad Banned from Seeing Son?
Dr. Pimple Popper Takes on Cysts!
Shocking Side Effect of Hickeys
The Doctors Season 10 premieres on September 12 -- for channel and air times, CLICK HERE!
423