Doctor Strange 2 might not happen, says Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch has teased that Doctor Strange 2 might not happen.

The actor first appeared as the Marvel superhero in 2016, and has since reprised the role in Thor: Ragnarok.

Strange can next be seen in Avengers: Infinity War. However, there is no guarantee we will see him in any future MCU films, as he and multiple other members of the superhero franchise could die in the film, which hits cinemas next month.

If he does survive, Strange will then hopefully navigate his way out of the fourth Avengers movie alive.

Nonetheless, the fact that there are no immediate plans for a second Doctor Strange film doesn't give us much hope about his survival.

"I know the latest is that I might not make it out of this film alive," Cumberbatch told Radio Times.

"It's only [written at] the end of the first film, 'Doctor Strange will be back.' I have been back, in Thor: Ragnarok, and obviously in [Avengers: Infinity War].

"So there's nothing to say, either contractually or otherwise, that he's coming back again. I haven't seen the film, so God knows, that might be it.

"They might have just teased me into a London fan-fest because, 'Oh look, you're in a bit of the film.' And that might be all of it."

Avengers: Infinity War is released on April 26 in the UK and April 27 in the US.

