Doctor sentenced over child pornography on phone

A doctor has been sentenced after admitting a series of child pornography charges.

Sharmake Maxamed, 29, had his phone seized after he was arrested at his Leicester home in 2021.

It was found to contain 50 indecent images and videos of children, and he later admitted three counts of making indecent images of children.

He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.

'Horrific abuse'

The National Crime Agency (NCA) was alerted by Australian Federal police in July 2020 after an online account linked to Maxamed received a folder containing several hundred files.

His phone was found to contain 28 category A, 18 category B, and six category C images and videos after a search of his Canal Street home, which also led to the discovery of a small quantity of cocaine.

He admitted making indecent images of children and possession of cocaine at Leicester Magistrate's Court on 12 January.

Danielle Pownall, senior investigating officer, said: "Maxamed sought out images showing the horrific abuse of children.

"Thanks to work by dedicated officers at the NCA as well as support from our colleagues in Australia, we were able to bring him to justice."

Police said that Maxamed worked in a hospital in Warwickshire as a newly-appointed doctor, but not with children, and was still being chaperoned at work prior to his arrest.

His contract has been terminated, the NCA said.

