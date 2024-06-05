Doctor said autism would foil her learning. How new Stanislaus State grad proved that wrong

For much of her adult life, Joy Silvas would say the word “confidence” to herself before stepping out to face each day.

She certainly felt that confidence May 28, leaving her house to walk the stage at California State University, Stanislaus, as a cum laude graduate with a bachelor’s degree in art.

Her graduation ceremony was the culmination of a 12-year journey after she was told at a young age by a doctor that her autism diagnosis would hinder her ability to learn or work.

“It has been a long journey for me due to my disability. But that never stopped me,” Silvas said.

The 30-year-old was diagnosed with autism at 13. Her mother, Estela Ramos, didn’t want to put her in special education courses because she feared it wouldn’t challenge her and would regress her learning.

“I told the doctor that with all due respect, she’s gonna learn even if I have to teach her, and it might take me decades, but it’s going to happen slowly,” Ramos said.

Joy Silvas dressed in her cap and gown. She graduated cum laude from CSU Stanislaus on May 28, 2024.

Silvas’s mom committed to proving the doctor wrong. She hired extra tutors, put Silvas in speech therapy and helped her with writing. She also opened her daughter’s debit and credit cards early on, teaching her about finances and having her pay bills.

She graduated from Turlock Christian School in 2013.

Before attending Stanislaus State, Silvas spent a decade at Modesto Junior College, gradually acclimating herself to the academic environment by taking one class at a time. In 2022, she transferred to the Turlock university, where she worked up to six classes a semester.

During her academic journey, she got her driver’s license, made friends and had her art displayed at the college gallery. Her paintings, including of the Eiffel Tower and another of her mother’s name, also cover the walls of her family’s house in Turlock.

Looking to the future, Silvas aspires to work in an animation studio. Growing up, cartoons were a big inspiration to her and art always served as a safe space to be herself. She aims to inspire others through her artwork, using social media to showcase her creations.

“I’m going to be starting a new chapter in my life,” Silvas said.

For her mother, Silvas’s accomplishments are a testament to their perseverance. She hopes her journey will inspire other parents of children with autism, showing that a diagnosis does not define them.

“I’m very proud of her,” Ramos said. She said she wants to find her daughter’s former doctor and show him Silvas’s diploma.

The new grad’s mortarboard bore a poignant message: “I’m autistic and I never gave up.”

Ojo: In Stanislaus County, 18.2% of all residents have a college degree, according to the U.S. Census.

La Abeja, a newsletter written for and by California Latinos

Sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter centered around Latino issues in California.