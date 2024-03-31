Doctor Who releases trailer and episode titles for new season

Doctor Who has released another trailer for its new season – and revealed the episode titles for all eight of its instalments too.

Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will return in May as the titular Time Lord following last year's Christmas specials, with the show once again under the guidance of show runner Russell T Davies.

Although a recent trailer revealed some of the Fifteenth Doctor's adventures alongside companion Ruby Sunday (played by Coronation Street's Millie Gibson), and Game of Thrones star Indira Varma's villain, a second look has been released today (March 31).

The trailer teases Golda Rosheuvel (Bridgerton) joining the season as Jocelyn, who the Doctor and Ruby collide with in their first adventure in the TARDIS together.

Russell T Davies said of the addition: "It’s been amazing to see the whole world appreciate Golda’s talents, because of Bridgerton, and it’s been an absolute joy to invite her to Cardiff to help launch Ncuti and Millie’s first season."

Fans also get another look at RuPaul's Drag Race's double winner Jinkx Monsoon, who will be "the Doctor's most powerful enemy yet" – and appears in the episode that the Doctor and Ruby step back to the 60s to meet The Beatles.

After the two-part premiere, episodes will air weekly, building up to a two-part finale spread across two weeks.

"Listen to me," Gatwa's voiceover says. "This is what we're trying to stop. All of life extinguished."

The names of the episodes, all of which were written by Russell T Davies apart from Boom and Rogue, are as follows:

Space Babies

The Devil's Chord

Boom

73 Yards

Dot and Bubble

Rogue

The Legend of Ruby Sunday

Empire of Death

Boom was written by Steven Moffat in a return to the franchise, and Rogue was written by Kate Herron and Briony Redman. The episodes were directed by Julie Anne Robinson, Ben Chessell, Dylan Holmes Williams and Jamie Donoughe.

Doctor Who will return for its 14th series on May 11 at midnight, airing on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Classic episodes of Doctor Who are available on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

