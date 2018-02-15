New Doctor Who recruits Blade Runner 2049 SFX team

From Digital Spy

Not only is Doctor Who's new series serving up a new showrunner, a female Doctor and a longer premiere, but now it's been revealed the show is getting a whole new visual effects team too.

By now, everyone has seen Jodie Whittaker's first scenes as the Thirteenth Doctor, but it seems that regeneration scene marked the swan song of the show's visual effects team as well as its lead Peter Capaldi in the 2017 Christmas special.

"The decision was made that when Steven Moffat and the rest of his team stood down from Doctor Who and the new team came in, that they would also mix up the vendors as well," Louise Hastings, a Visual Effects Producer at Milk VFX, told RadioTimes.com.

"So we've handed the baton over to our friends at DNEG for the next series."

Milk VFX has been working with Doctor Who since 2005, but starting with series 11 those duties will now fall to new firm Double Negative, who recently worked on the effects for Blade Runner 2049.

DNEG has already earned three Academy Awards for its VFX work in the past, for Inception, Interstellar and Ex Machina, and it's received another nomination for this year's Oscars for its work on Blade Runner 2049 too.

TV-wise, the firm has previous experience on shows including Black Mirror, Altered Carbon and the BBC's Strike, so we think it's safe to say Doctor Who is in good hands.

Doctor Who series 11 will debut in Autumn 2018 on BBC One and, while we don't have a specific premiere date just yet, you can already win tickets to see episode one before anyone else.

