Doctor Who photo celebrates International Women's Day

Series 11 of Doctor Who is gearing up to be a real celebration of female creatives.

Not only do we have a new female lead with Jodie Whittaker becoming the first ever female Doctor, obviously, but the BBC has also previously confirmed that the new series will feature "several" episodes from female writers too.

So what better way to honour all of that hard work and women power than by sharing a cool new photo of the whole female team together in honour of International Women's Day today (March 8)?

Just some of the women who make time and space a reality! Happy #InternationalWomensDay#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/F81ySkUVtb - Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) March 8, 2018

"Just some of the women who make time and space a reality!" the Doctor Who account tweeted today. "Happy #InternationalWomensDay #DoctorWho."

Speaking of her casting as the Thirteenth Doctor earlier this year, Jodie Whittaker said she hopes the part will turn her into a trailblazer and open doors for other actresses in the industry.

"This is the defining moment of my life," she said to Total Film. "I feel old enough for it. And I feel like I understand how important it is, and I'm so excited that the role models for young children, boys or girls... or teenagers, or adults, come in different forms.

"It's amazing to be a milestone, but how wonderful if it wasn't, if it was just accepted, embraced. I'm not dissing the moment – it's f**king brilliant – but hopefully when other people grow up, it's not so much of a surprise."

In her first series, Jodie will be joined in the TARDIS by a diverse team of companions - Hollyoaks' Mandip Gill as Yasmin, The Cut's Tosin Cole as Ryan and funnyman Bradley Walsh as Graham.

Along the way, it looks like the team will also meet Good Wife star Alan Cummings, who let slip that he was filming on the new series during an appearance on Will Young's recent podcast.

Doctor Who is expected to return to BBC One in October.

