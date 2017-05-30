Doctor Glues Child's Eye Shut!

When Vinnie got a scratch on his eyelid his mother, Julia, took him to the clinic for treatment. There, she says, a receptionist applied medical glue but misplaced it so that his eyelids were glued together.

Julia says Vinnie is doing well now. But, she says that at the time “I was scared. I was mad! I didn’t know what to do at all.” She says the doctor tried to pry Vinnie’s eye open and then started swearing “And then I knew we were in trouble.”

You know what bothers me about this story?” says ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork. “Any healthcare provider that’s going to use medical-grade glue needs to understand the potential antidote.” Petroleum jelly is much more effective than water or trying to simply pry the eye open. “That type of stuff is not rocket science.”

Psychotherapist Dr. Jenn Mann notes that parents can learn from this story. “Julia probably had a moment where she felt, ‘something doesn’t feel right.’ As a parent, we have to trust our gut.” Dr. Mann acknowledges that it’s hard for parents to contradict medical professionals – it’s even hard for her, and she's a doctor!

“I found it weird that he was doing the reception work and then also applying the glue, but I didn’t want to say anything because I trusted that they were doing what they were supposed to do,” explains Julia. Fortunately, an ophthalmologist was able to open Vinnie’s eye.