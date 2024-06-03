Doctor who claimed COVID vaccines made people magnets is sued for ‘failing to pay $650K in taxes’

Dr Sherri Tenpenny, a Cleveland doctor who told state legislators during the Covid-19 pandemic that vaccines caused people to become "magnetic", has been sued by the federal government for failing to pay $650,000 in taxes and late fees, investigators say.

The Department of Justice's Tax Division sued Tenpenny in the US District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, accusing her of failing to pay her taxes in 2001, 2012 and in 2013.

With the addition of late fees and penalties, the DOJ argues Tenpenny owes a total of $646,929.82.

Tenpenny spoke to Cleveland.com and told reporters she has been unfairly targeted by the feds and claims she has tried for years to clear up her tax issues.

“This shows what the IRS can do to a person that they target,” she told Cleveland.com's Adam Ferrise. “This is a total harassment case. They’ve been doing this to me for 23 years.”

Dr Sherri Tenpenny, who told the Ohio legislature that coronavirus vaccines “magnetize” people, is being sued by the DOJ for more than $600,000 in unpaid taxes and fees, investigators say. (Screengrab)

The DOJ noted in the court filing that Tenpenny had previously established "compromise offers" and was involved in "installation agreements" to pay off her taxes, but noted the taxes from three years remained outstanding.

"Despite proper notice and demand, Sherri J. Tenpenny failed, neglected, or refused to fully pay the liabilities described in paragraph 3, and after the application of all abatements, payments, and credits, she remains liable to the United States in the amount of $646,929.82, plus statutory additions and interest accruing from and after April 8, 2024," according to the DOJ's lawsuit.

Tenpenny, who was lauded by anti-vax conservatives for speaking out against the Covid vaccines, has run to Republican Senator JD Vance looking for help.

In 2021, Tenpenny shared conspiracy theories while testifying in support of Ohio legislation that would block the state's ability to enforce mask mandates or vaccine requirements.

She infamously claimed that vaccines made human beings magnetic, that they "interface" with cell phone service towers and they interfere with women's menstrual cycles.

After sharing disinformation with legislators, approximately 350 complaints were filed against Tenpenny with the state's medical board. A probe was launched but the doctor refused to cooperate with investigators, calling the inquiry an "illegal fishing expedition." Her license to practice medicine was suspended in 2023.

Earlier this year, the state's medical board voted to reinstate her license provided she agree to pay a $3,000 fine and cooperate with investigators.