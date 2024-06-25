Doctor charged in child-prostitution sting surrenders license to practice in Kentucky

A cardiologist arrested in a child-prostitution sting has surrendered his license to practice medicine in Kentucky.

Yogesh Patel reached the agreement with the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure (KBML) to resolve a pending investigation without a hearing, according to an order the board released Monday.

Patel, an interventional cardiologist, listed Brighton, Col., as his residence. He had been licensed in Kentucky since September 2019 and said he planned to practice in Kentucky this year, according to the board.

In a January application to renew his Kentucky license, Patel said he hadn’t been the subject of a criminal investigation or been charged with a crime since his last renewal.

However, regulators in Illinois, where Patel attended medical school, suspended his license in February based on an allegation he had been arrested in Colorado in November 2023 for soliciting sex with a 14-year-old girl, according to the KBML order.

The Daily Sentinel newspaper in Grand Junction, Col. reported that Patel was one of 10 men arrested in a sting operation.

Police said Patel, who was 56 at the time, talked with an undercover police officer posing as a mother who was prostituting her daughter, according to the report.

Patel arranged to pay $300 for an hour with the teen to have sex, according to the report.

Police arrested Patel after he arrived at a motel where the meeting was allegedly going to happen.

The Mesa County, Col., Sheriff’s Office said Patel was charged with soliciting for child prostitution and pandering of a child.

Patel surrendered his license in Illinois but didn’t report that action to the Kentucky board as required, according to the KBML order.

The Kentucky board offered Patel the opportunity to give up his license in lieu of issuing a complaint and emergency order of suspension against him, according to the document.

Patel did not admit or deny the criminal allegations against him, but agreed to surrender his license to practice medicine in Kentucky permanently.

If the board learns of anything he does that would constitute the practice of medicine in Kentucky, it will “aggressively pursue” a criminal prosecution, according to the order.