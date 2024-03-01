Doctor Who casts Death in Paradise star in mystery role

Death in Paradise star Genesis Lynea has been announced to be joining the cast of Doctor Who.

There are currently no details about who Lynea will be playing in the upcoming 14th series, but showrunner Russell T Davies has teased that her role will be "very different" to the one she played in his 2023 romantic drama series You & Me.

"As the heat rises and May gets closer, it's exciting to reveal even more cast names," Davies wrote in the latest issue of Doctor Who Magazine. "Bear in mind we've still got big surprises to come!"

He continued: "To ramp up your anticipation, it's a joy to welcome Genesis Lynea on board. It was a great delight for me to work with Genesis on an ITV series called You & Me in 2023, and so much fun to work with her again, so soon, in a very different role."

Lynea made her debut as Andrina Harper, police commissioner Selwyn's daughter, in Death in Paradise's 12th season last year, while she's also had roles in Netflix's Shadow and Bone, Casualty, Silent Witness and A Discovery of Witches.

She also originated the role of Anne of Cleves in the musical Six.



Meanwhile, Gwïon Morris Jones – who has starred in BBC thriller series Wolf, ITV drama The Winter King and, most recently, Apple TV+ war series Masters of the Air – has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

Doctor Who aired three 60th-anniversary specials last year, with the final instalment seeing David Tennant's Fourteenth Time Lord bigenerate into Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor.

Fans were then treated to a Christmas Special that saw the newest Doctor meet companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), though it's since been reported that Gibson will bow out as a full-time cast member after season 14.

Andor star Varada Sethu is set to join the series as the Doctor's next companion, with the actress and Gatwa having been spotted filming scenes together last month.

Doctor Who will return for its next series in May, airing on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Classic episodes of Doctor Who are available on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

