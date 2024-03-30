Doctor Who boss rules out 20th anniversary reboot celebration

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has ruled out a celebration for the 20th anniversary of the sci-fi programme's reboot.



The BBC show originally ran from 1963 to 1989, but was successfully revived in 2005 starring Christopher Ecclestone as the ninth Doctor, and Billie Piper as his companion.

Despite the 20th anniversary of the reboot fast approaching in 2025, Russell T Davies (who has recently returned to the franchise for its 14th season and 60th anniversary specials) has confirmed that the show has no plans to celebrate.

Writing in Doctor Who Magazine, Davies confirmed the lack of plans.

"Ever since I came back to this job, people have been asking me if I'm going to do anything special for the 2025 season, to celebrate the fact that it marks 20 years of new Who," he wrote. "But to be honest… no. Sorry. I don't think that's wise."

He continued, adding: "Even though it's a time-travel show, I don't think it looks good to have a 100th [anniversary], then a 60th, then a 20th. Let alone the fact that'll be Season 2, or Series 15, within a 20-year span. Mindboggling. Let's just look forward."



Ncuti Gatwa's run as the titular Time Lord has been co-produced with Disney; something that Davies has defended in recent comments.

Speaking on podcast They Like to Watch, Davies explained the benefit of the setup, which allows Doctor Who to be streamed on Disney+ outside of the UK.

"You’ve got to look in the long term at the end of the BBC, which is undoubtedly on its way in some shape or form," he said.

"Is Doctor Who going to die then? No! You’ve got to prepare for that kind of stuff."



Doctor Who will return for its 14th series on May 11 at midnight, airing on BBC One in the UK and Disney+ elsewhere. Classic episodes of Doctor Who are available on BBC iPlayer in the UK.







