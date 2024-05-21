Docs: Teen charged with murder after drug deal gone wrong

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed a man during a drug deal gone wrong last week in East El Paso, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

17-year-old arrested, charged with murder in East El Paso shooting

According to court documents, Aldo David Flores, 17, fatally shot Bryan Castillo, 21, on Tuesday night, May 14, at the Vista Village Apartments parking lot located on 10535 Montwood Dr.

Aldo David Flores, 17. Photo: EPPD

Two witnesses who were with Castillo on the night he was killed told police that Castillo had picked them up at the Ysleta Port of Entry.

Castillo told the witnesses that he needed to stop somewhere and meet with someone to sell an item, according to court documents.

The witnesses told police that Castillo parked in the parking lot of the apartments to meet with two male subjects who were inside a black vehicle that had front-end damage, according to court documents.

Castillo then met with the male subjects by their vehicle while holding a shoe box and was shot by the driver of the vehicle, according to court documents.

Castillo was then transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

After the shooting, the subjects began driving away and the driver of the vehicle pointed a handgun at one of the witnesses and threatened him, according to court documents.

Detectives met with a juvenile witness who provided details on the incident and the witness said they were aware of a drug deal that was set up between Flores and Castillo, according to court documents.

The witness told detectives that Castillo met with Flores that Tuesday to sell Flores “dispos” which are THC cartridges.

Flores then called the juvenile witness after the incident, and told the witness that he shot Castillo and took “dispos” from him, according to court documents.

The witness also provided detectives with a physical description of Flores and a social media account that belonged to Flores which were similar in description to what one of the witnesses provided who was with Castillo at the time of the shooting.

An officer with El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit confirmed the physical description was Flores and the social media account that was provided belonged to Flores.

Detectives then conducted surveillance at Flores’ last known address and saw a black vehicle with front-end damage parked in the front of the home, according to court docuemnts.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Flores’ vehicle and found five black boxes that contained THC cartridges which were similar in description to what witnesses saw Castillo holding when he was shot, according to court documents.

Flores was booked into the El Paso County Jail four days later on May 18 under a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.