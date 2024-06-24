Docs: Suspect used hammer to kill brother, father; thought family was harassing him

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces man who is accused of murdering his father and brother with a hammer believed that his brother had stolen his identity and his family had been putting feces and urine in his food, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

Luis G. Noyola, 46, was arrested Sunday, June 23 and is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his father, Francisco Javier Noyola, 88, and his brother, Lucio Noyola, 51.

Noyola is also charged with two counts of tampering with evidence.

The suspect is accused of murdering his father and brother with a hammer Sunday morning at their family home along the 1100 block of Wofford Drive in Las Cruces.

According to court documents, Noyola told police that he believed his brother had stolen his identity and that was preventing him from getting government benefits. He also told police that his brother had gained control of his electronic devices, such as computers and cell phones, and that his brother was downloading child pornography to make it look like he was the one doing it.

He also told police that his family was putting urine and feces in his food, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Noyola was visiting with a female friend in the backyard of the family home earlier in the day of the murders, when he told police he made the decision to kill his brother and father.

He told his friend that he “had to take care of something” and then proceeded to get a hammer from the backyard and went inside.

He first hit his brother and then his father in the head with a hammer with “the full intention of killing them,” according to court documents.

According to court documents, Noyola moved the bodies from the living room, where the murders took place, to his father’s room. He also attempted to clean up the hammer and blood from the house.

At that time, Noyola’s mother and sister arrived outside the home. The suspect opened the front door and told his sister not to drop their mother off and that he needed “an hour or so” to clean up the house, according to court documents.

That prompted the family to call police and ask for a welfare check on the brother and father.

