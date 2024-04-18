Docs: Man shot brother eight times during fight over living arrangements

On Wednesday, police say a man arrived at the hub of Marion County government in downtown Indianapolis to share a confession: He had shot and killed his brother.

The statement, along with other witness accounts alleged in newly filed court records, was used to jail Datrone Anderson in the fatal shooting of his brother, Damon Anderson, earlier this week, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Indianapolis police received reports about the shooting late Sunday night from callers in the neighborhood on the north side of the city. Responding officers arrived at the scene, in the 3700 block of Boulevard Place near 38th Street, and found Damon Anderson suffering at least eight gunshot wounds. A medic pronounced him dead.

Detectives spoke to multiple witnesses, who estimated hearing eight gunshots and seeing a man in his late 20s firing the gun at Damon Anderson. Another eyewitness told police the brothers were arguing outside the residence and Damon Anderson had pushed his brother back before the gunshots.

A witness identified the shooter as Datrone Anderson in a photo array provided by detectives, according to court records.

Three days after the shooting, police were told Datrone Anderson had come to the City-County building to turn himself in, investigators wrote in court records.

During interviews with police, Datrone Anderson stated the argument that escalated into gunfire stemmed from the pair's living arrangements, specifically, how he lived in the duplex attached to his brother’s house.

“(Datrone Anderson) stated Damon called him and was questioning about living next door and why he was never there and threatened to 'beat my (expletive)',” police wrote in the affidavit.

Datrone Anderson said he returned to the duplex Sunday night and as he opened his car door to step out, his brother “snatched” him and the pair began to fight. A detective in court records noted Datrone Anderson had two small scratches on his neck.

Datrone Anderson told police his brother tried to take his handgun tucked in his pants, and a scuffle over the firearm ensued, court documents state. He estimated pulling the trigger five times, then panicked about possessing the gun and believed he “dropped it.”

After consulting with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Datrone Anderson was arrested on a preliminary murder charge.

The prosecutor’s office will determine final charges.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Docs: Man shot brother 8 times during fight over living arrangements