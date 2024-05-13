Docs: El Paso woman kills boyfriend, tampers with crime scene

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 41-year-old woman from El Paso was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend after a domestic dispute last Friday night, May 10 in East El Paso, according to court documents obtained by KTSM.

1 person dead, 1 in custody in domestic dispute

According to court documents, Valerie Navejas, 41, is facing a charge of murder after shooting and killing her boyfriend Todd Frank Olivas, 49, at an apartment complex along the 6800 block of Bellrose Drive.

Valerie Navejas, 41. Photo: EPPD

Court documents say Navejas told police that she was in a six-month-long relationship with Olivas. She also told police that she is a Level 3 security guard and carries a firearm while on duty.

Navejas told police that earlier that day she began to feel sick and left work. She then called Olivas and told him about what happened, which led to them arguing over the phone, according to court documents.

Navejas told police that when she arrived home, she removed her duty belt with her loaded handgun and placed it inside her backpack. Navejas then placed her backpack inside the bedroom’s closet, according to court documents.

Court documents say Olivas was at the apartment once Navejas got home and he was drinking.

Navejas told police that she got into an argument with Olivas and stated that he began to “lightly slap her on the face” while she was laying down in the bedroom, according to court documents. Najevas also told police that Olivas pulled her hair.

Court documents say Navejas told Olivas that she was done with him and asked him to leave the apartment but he refused.

Olivas then walked towards the bedroom’s closet and grabbed Navejas’ firearm. Navejas told police that Olivas pointed the firearm at her and she asked him not to do anything to her, according to court documents.

Court documents say Olivas then threatened to kill himself and pointed the handgun at himself. Navejas then tried to get the gun from Olivas and a struggle ensued, according to court documents.

Navejas told police that she closed her eyes and heard multiple gunshots. Navejas then opened her eyes again and the handgun was in her hands and Olivas was outside of the bedroom lying by the hallway, according to court documents.

Navejas told police that she did not know what to do so she called a friend and her friend’s mother advised Navejas to unload the firearm and call 911, according to court documents.

Navejas also told police that she picked up the casings from the floor and placed them on top of a dresser inside the bedroom.

Court documents say investigators noticed inconsistencies between Naveja’s story and the physical evidence at the crime scene.

Navejas then changed her story and stated that when they were struggling with the firearm, she was able to take it away from Olivas, according to court documents.

Navejas then allegedly shot Olivas twice at close range. Olivas then started walking backward towards the entrance of the bedroom with his hands up making, making a stop gesture to her, according to court documents.

Court documents say Navejas then followed Olivas because she believed he was going to grab something and then shot him again by the entrance of the bedroom.

Olivas then fell backward and began crawling towards the adjacent bedroom. Navejas then walked towards the hallway and shot at Olivas again while he was on the floor, according to court documents.

Court documents say Navejas then called her friend and family members before she called 911. She also told police that it took her half an hour to call 911.

Court documents also say Navejas tampered with the crime scene by picking up the casings before reporting the incident to police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.