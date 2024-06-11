Docks still closed as Las Vegas Boat Harbor fire investigation continues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two docks remain closed at Las Vegas Boat Harbor after a weekend fire that damaged 36 watercraft.

“We’re pretty much in limbo,” Gail Kaiser at Las Vegas Boat Harbor told 8 News Now on Tuesday. “Not even allowed to walk around on the dock yet.”

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. early Sunday and is still under investigation. Kaiser confirmed that the fire started on a houseboat.

Henderson resident Bretaishe Stewart told 8 News Now the fire jumped to a jet ski and, “It just blew up.” The fire spread to other watercraft from there.

Kaiser said there were 20 mph winds on the lake at the time. “Fiberglass is a very hot fire,” she said.

Boating Lake Mead, the harbor’s Facebook page, reported Monday that 11 boats were destroyed and a total of 36 boats were damaged.

Customers at the marina are required to maintain a $300,000 insurance policy for property and liability, Kaiser said.

The I and R docks will remain closed while investigators work. Utilities haven’t been restored to those docks, but the rest of the marina remains open to the public.

Emergency responders fought the fire initially, but firefighters from Clark County, Henderson, Boulder City, the National Park Service (NPS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) also came to the scene as the fire burned for several hours. NPS and the Nevada Department of Public Safety are handling the fire investigation, according to Lake Mead Public Affairs Officer John Haynes. “No indication at this point of how long it will take to wrap up,” he said Tuesday.

Booms are in place to prevent the spread of oil and fuel from damaged watercraft, and the Environmental Protection Agency has been on the scene.

Kaiser said TowBoatUS is the lead on salvage operations. Las Vegas Scuba is also involved.

