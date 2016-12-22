How many ways can you cover a year? With articles, interviews, videos, slide shows, blog posts, tweets — did we leave anything out? Well, yes, one thing: poetry. So here is Yahoo News’ take on the year that is ending, by our resident poet, Jerry Adler.

_____

Here aboard the third rock from the sun

Five billion times around it we have spun.

Or, if you please, two thousand and sixteen

And as it ends, we ask, what did it mean?

Like a tattered sticker on a bumper,

A faded yard sign, lying in the grass,

Proclaiming here once lived a never-Trumper

The year is dwindling down and soon will pass.

So let’s take stock of all the wounds and bruises

To all the Clintonistas who feel cheated

The Bernie Bros and Rubios and Cruzes

They did their best but ended up out-tweeted

How many self-important, high-falutin’

Pollsters, anchors, bloggers were upset

To look down at their shoes and see that Putin

Just took a WikiLeak, and got them wet?

We can see our time is growing short here,

Upon the Earth, we’re only just a tenant,

Apocalypse, as Nostradamus taught, dear,

Won’t happen till the Cubs have won the pennant.

As foretold in the Book of Revelation

We’re living in a time of fear and doubt.

Four horsemen ride to bring the Tribulation

Unless we build a wall to keep them out.

Yet even in the darkness of December

Somewhere up ahead there must be light

Be guided by this saying, and remember:

Do not go gentle into that alt-night.