    Do not go gentle

    Jerry Adler

    How many ways can you cover a year? With articles, interviews, videos, slide shows, blog posts, tweets — did we leave anything out? Well, yes, one thing: poetry. So here is Yahoo News’ take on the year that is ending, by our resident poet, Jerry Adler.

    _____

    Here aboard the third rock from the sun
    Five billion times around it we have spun.
    Or, if you please, two thousand and sixteen
    And as it ends, we ask, what did it mean?

    Like a tattered sticker on a bumper,
    A faded yard sign, lying in the grass,
    Proclaiming here once lived a never-Trumper
    The year is dwindling down and soon will pass.

    So let’s take stock of all the wounds and bruises
    To all the Clintonistas who feel cheated
    The Bernie Bros and Rubios and Cruzes
    They did their best but ended up out-tweeted

    How many self-important, high-falutin’
    Pollsters, anchors, bloggers were upset
    To look down at their shoes and see that Putin
    Just took a WikiLeak, and got them wet?

    We can see our time is growing short here,
    Upon the Earth, we’re only just a tenant,
    Apocalypse, as Nostradamus taught, dear,
    Won’t happen till the Cubs have won the pennant.

    As foretold in the Book of Revelation
    We’re living in a time of fear and doubt.
    Four horsemen ride to bring the Tribulation
    Unless we build a wall to keep them out.

    Yet even in the darkness of December
    Somewhere up ahead there must be light
    Be guided by this saying, and remember:
    Do not go gentle into that alt-night.