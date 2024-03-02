DNR warns of dry conditions ahead of spring

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — Spring is quickly approaching, which means people will soon be outside cleaning up their property. With the record-breaking warm temperatures, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a few warnings regarding wildfires.

When most people think of wildfires, Michigan isn’t the first state that comes to mind. Usually, it’s California or Texas. However, Michigan does experience them: In 2023, the DNR reported 276 wildfires that burned more than 3,600 acres.

“We still have a lot of grass areas. We still have a lot of woods,” said Phil Krantz, a forest fire officer with the DNR. “It can happen any time of the year. And with the lack of snow we’ve gotten, they are more prevalent in the last couple years.”

In West Michigan, some areas are already putting a hold on burn permits. The Yankee Springs Township Fire Department says it will decide whether to issue permits based on the forecast. The department plans to issue them on Saturday — but not on Sunday due to the humidity and rise in temperatures.

To prevent wildfires, Krantz has a few pieces of advice.

“Make sure you have a way to extinguish it,” he said. “Garden hose, bucket of water, something. If you are leaving the area or away from your fire, make sure it’s fully extinguished, so it doesn’t escape.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.