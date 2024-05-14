DNR officer bound over to trial in campground shooting: AG

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer will stand trial after allegedly firing shots and hitting one person at a campground near Evart while off duty, the attorney general’s office announced Tuesday.

Twenty-two-year-old Ryan Cox, of Mancelona, was charged in December with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and felony firearm, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

Off-duty DNR officer shoots person at campground

The shooting happened May 13, 2023, at the Merrill-Gorrel County Park in Barryton. Cox intervened in “a verbal and physical altercation” that involved his father and other campers, the AG’s office says. He allegedly announced himself as DNR law enforcement before firing multiple shots and hitting one person, according to the release.

Since the case involved an officer, it was investigated by the Michigan State Police, according to the AG’s office.

Campground shooting victim sues DNR officer for $250M

“We entrust law enforcement officers to maintain public trust and uphold the law,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “My office takes allegations against those who breach this trust seriously, on or off duty, and is committed to ensuring anyone who breaks the law is held accountable.”

