The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of a person at Devil's Lake State Park.

The DNR said in a statement Monday that no threat exists to the public and the park remains open, however area emergency responders are on the scene as the investigation continues.

No other information was immediately available.

Devil's Lake State Park is the state's biggest park and is located in Sauk County.

In 2021, John Craig Schmutzer, 24, of Wauwatosa was killed on the Grottos Trail. In 2023, Jason Gillum, 42, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died after accidentally falling 49 feet off the West Bluff.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: DNR investigating death at Devil's Lake State Park