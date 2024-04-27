DNR first learned of Calhoun County gray wolf kill on social media

This photo provided only as an example a gray wolf. Due to the ongoing investigation, the DNR at this time is not sharing photos of the wolf found in Calhoun County.

How did a gray wolf end up in Calhoun County, hundreds of miles from Michigan's known wolf population in the Upper Peninsula?

It's a question the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is currently working to answer after genetic testing revealed that a large animal killed during a legal coyote hunt in January was, in fact, a gray wolf.

DNR officials learned of the wolf kill on social media. Upon reviewing the photos, Brian Roell, large carnivore specialist for the DNR, came to one conclusion: "That’s a wolf, not a coyote."

"It’s super rare," Roell said of finding a gray wolf this far south in Michigan. "That’s what I’ve been trying to let people know is that we do not expect a population of animals down there, you just don’t have suitable habitat that far south. We’ve had it happen where wolves have gone into the Lower Peninsula a couple other times, but no population or breeding packs or anything like that."

Once present throughout Michigan, wolves are now confined almost exclusively to the Upper Peninsula.

This particular animal was reportedly killed in January when a hunter, engaged in legal coyote hunting with a guide, came across what he initially believed to be a large coyote. The hunter harvested the animal, which weighed 84 pounds, according to the DNR.

Eastern coyotes typically weigh between 25 pounds and 40 pounds.

"I look at pictures of, 'Is this a wolf or coyote?' all the time, those are sent to me on a pretty regular basis, so people do confuse the two," Roell said. "But killing them? That’s another thing, that’s fairly uncommon."

Wolves in Michigan are currently an endangered species by federal court order, and can be killed only if they are a direct and immediate threat to human life.

"We don’t know the circumstances around how it was harvested, if it was at night or if it was in the brush, did they have a good look at it, all those kinds of things," Roell said. "That’s what (the DNR Law Enforcement Division) I'm sure is asking."

An investigation is ongoing.

The DNR said it is exploring potential charges against the hunter — which State Rep. Jay DeBoyer, R-Clay Twp., has taken issue with due to the "admitted nature of the mistake" and the fact that the state of Michigan does not make any sort of endangered recognition for gray wolves, despite this being the case at the federal level.

"The hunter, who was on a guided coyote hunt in Calhoun County, thought they were shooting a coyote until after the fact," DeBoyer wrote in a letter to Michigan DNR Director Scott Bowen April 15. "Given the fact that wolves have not been seen that far south in Michigan in over 120 years, it is reasonable to believe the hunter for thinking they were shooting a large coyote."

Following the DNR Law Enforcement Division's investigation, a county prosecutor would ultimately make any decision about possible charges being issued in the case, Roell said.

Genetic testing has confirmed that the animal is consistent with wolves found in the Great Lakes states. However, Roell said it is not possible to determine whether it came specifically from Michigan using DNA since all wolves found in the Great Lakes states are genetically similar.

How the animal made it all the way to Calhoun County remains a mystery.

"It seems unlikely (that it walked across the Straits of Mackinac) given that there really wasn’t an ice bridge. I mean, there’s a possibility they could swim that far but it's pretty unlikely that they would just hop in the water and swim across there," Roell said. "Could it have come from Wisconsin? You’ve got Chicago and Gary, Indiana as a pretty good barrier."

While rare, instances of wolves traveling vast distances have been documented, Roell said.

"We had an example of one of ours showing up, I believe in 2004, in Missouri; another one of ours just recently was in Manitoba," Roell said. "(Wolves) have the ability to move these long distances, but getting across the Straits and then somehow not being picked up on some trail camera for that distance and then all those roads to cross, it does make you wonder how it did it.

"I’m kind of waiting in suspense, too, to (see) how the investigation goes."

