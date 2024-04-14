DNR: Elevated fire danger continues across Wisconsin, public to avoid all outdoor burning

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid all outdoor burning as elevated fire danger continues across the state.

Officials say that the forecast for April 14 suggests another ‘active wildfire day’. Fire danger is reportedly anticipated to reach ‘High’ to ‘Very High’ across most of Wisconsin.

It is mentioned that burn permits will be suspended in 41 counties. There are 72 counties in Wisconsin.

On April 13, the DNR says that 37 fires burned over 300 acres. This was reportedly the single most active wildfire day in 2024.

Residents are asked to be extra careful with off-road vehicles or other equipment that can create sparks and start a fire.

On windy, dry days, embers from any fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily get out of control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished. Please avoid all burning until conditions improve. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Officials did provide some fire safety tips:

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc. ) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours

Secure dragging trailer chains

Report fires early and call 911

Current fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions can be found on the DNR’s website. No additional information was provided.

