DNR announces closures at Fort Snelling State Park due to flooding, other areas also closed

Due to rising water levels, the state Department of Natural Resources has closed parts of Fort Snelling State Park, located along the Minnesota River.

Pike Island and Picnic Island and their trails as well as docks at Casperson Landing and Picnic Island will be closed. The Dakota Memorial, Wokiksuye K’a Woyuonihan is closed due to structural hazards.

DNR officials expect water levels to continue to rise, so more areas of the park may close. The DNR recommends visitors check park visitor alerts before their arrival to understand where closures are.

On Wednesday evening, St. Paul planned to temporarily closed Water Street and Lilydale Road, along with several other parks, trails and facilities due to rising water on the Mississippi River. Among the areas impacted:

• City House remains open to the public, but water is turned off. Hand washing stations and portable toilets are available.

• Hidden Falls Regional Falls boat launch is closed.

• Harriet Island public docks lower ramps were raised, including the Showboat and Paddleford docks.

• Kelly’s Landing is closed.

• Lambert’s Landing Dock is closed.

• Regional Park will close by Wednesday evening.

• Meeker Island is closed.

Rising water levels at all parks are closely being monitored by St. Paul Parks and Recreation Department. Flooded trails have been barricaded in Crosby Farm Park, Hidden Falls South, Robert Piram Trail and Upper Landing/Chestnut Plaza.

Both the city and DNR is asking that the public obey posted signage and not pass barricades.

The Mississippi River at St. Paul measured at 10.8 feet on Wednesday, just below the stage where the city’s flood response plan calls for initial action steps. The river is expected to crest at 13.8 feet this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Minor flood stage is reached at 14 feet.

