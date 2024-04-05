DNC security challenges include road closures, protests

TechCrunch

Reuters reported on Thursday that Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is exploring the possibility of buying Boston-based HubSpot, a CRM and marketing automation company with a market cap of over $33 billion – a number that has been climbing on those reports. If such a deal were to happen, the cost would likely be pretty substantial, involving some significant premium over the current value. It’s worth noting that the two companies have a relationship already, a partnership to use Google ads to drive sales in HubSpot, which can sometimes be the start of an acquisition discussion like this.