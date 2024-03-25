DNA test may be step toward closure in Winona's 'Baby Angel' case

Mar. 25—WINONA, Minn. — More than 12 years after "Baby Angel" was found in a bag floating in the Mississippi River, the memorial marker for the infant has been kept clean and given fresh flowers in the summer.

The identity of the baby is unknown,

but a DNA sample to a lead in identifying her mother is at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension labs

for testing in what might be a breakthrough lead in the case.

The grave marker was funded by a community-wide effort in Winona. Donations to a bank account set up by former Winona County Sheriff Dave Brand funds the ongoing efforts. Members of the Sheriff's Office, or Brand, who retired nine years ago, replace the flowers.

"He took that case very much to heart," said Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude. "And of course, we all did."

The agency led the investigation when the infant was found by boaters Sept. 5, 2011. The baby was in a white tote bag floating in the water about 7 miles south of the U.S. Highway 43 bridge. The baby was swaddled in a green shirt, placed in plastic bags. Small porcelein angel figurines were found in the bag as well.

"It was a very hard case to deal with," said Ganrude, who was chief deputy at the time the baby was found.

Investigators followed what leads they had, but those didn't lead to any conclusions.

The case remained open, but had few leads

. A few years ago, nonprofit genetic genealogy company, Firebird Forensics Group approached the sheriff's office with possible leads for matches to the DNA sample on file from the infant.

"This was nothing new to us for this company to give us a possible matching profile," Ganrude said.

Each time that happened, the person identified would voluntarily provide a DNA sample.

When Firebird Forensics provided another name in March of 2023, it seemed like another routine lead to follow. However, this time, the woman declined providing a DNA swab. The woman said she would need to look into the company doing the testing before she would agree and never got back to investigators.

When sheriff's office staff followed up, she said she hadn't yet done the research. Later, the sheriff's office received a letter from an attorney telling the office any future contact with the woman should be done through the law firm.

"Everyone else has been cooperative," Ganrude said.

The sheriff's office then searched the woman's trash. According to a BCA test, a DNA sample from the trash shows the woman is a likely biological match with a blood sample taken from the infant.

That result was enough for the sheriff's office to

get a search warrant compelling the woman to provide a DNA sample

. The results may take a couple of weeks, Ganrude said. From there, investigators will meet to decide how to proceed with the case and what, if any, charges are referred to the Winona County Attorney's Office.

"There will still be more investigative work to be done," he said. "You want to send the whole investigation (to prosecutors), not just pieces of it at a time."

For Ganrude, the investigation isn't about finding someone to punish, he said.

"We'd like some closure," he said. "We'd like to know the circumstances around what happened."

The DNA is a step to finding a person who has that information, Ganrude said.