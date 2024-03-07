DNA test confirms remains found in Ormond Beach grave are those of missing girl

Remains of Ormond Beach student found in grave have been positively identified, Volusia County Sheriff's Office investigators said.

Tests on human remains found in a grave in Ormond Beach last week confirmed they belonged to a 16-year-old Ormond Beach girl who disappeared 20 years ago, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.

Using rapid DNA technology, the sheriff's office was able to compare DNA taken from the bones of Autumn McClure to her family's. The test results were a match.

"Rather than sending DNA to a state lab for analysis, the use of VSO's in-house ANDE Rapid DNA technology significantly reduced the time it took to make an official identification for the family," the sheriff's office said.

According to the company, ANDE, the technology is a fully automated process of generating a DNA ID, without the need for a technical user or laboratory, in less than two hours.

The family was notified of the positive match, officially identifying Jane Doe as Autumn McClure, the sheriff's office said.

McClure was 16 years old when she went missing from what was initially thought to be the Volusia Mall. Her boyfriend first told authorities that he had dropped off McClure at the mall on May 10, 2004.

In 2016, detectives contacted her boyfriend again. He then admitted that he lied in 2004 and said that he did not drop her off at the mall but instead took her to the Seabreeze Bridge where she got in a car with Jessica Freeman. In 2004, Freeman lived in a trailer at 1320 Hand Ave. in Ormond Beach.

Freeman was granted immunity and her testimony provided information that led investigators on Feb. 28 to the grave where McClure was buried, the sheriff's office said.

A suspect, Brian Christopher Donley, Jr., believed to be responsible for her murder, died in 2022 at the age of 49, investigators said.

