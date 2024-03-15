DNA, or lack of it, focus of Muhammad Syed murder trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was all about the DNA Thursday in court during the first murder trial against Muhammad Syed, who is accused of murdering three Muslim men in the summer of 2022. Witnesses Thursday morning all came from the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) and were involved in evidence collection and testing of items in this case. Testimony in the courtroom centered on the days following the shooting of 41-year-old Hussein on July 26, 2022.

It began with retired APD detective Andrea Ortiz: “There were some hubcaps that were located in a recycle bin so I was dispatched to that location to one to photograph them and then eventually collect them.”

Ortiz did so on August 8, 2022. However, Ortiz testified the hubcaps had no usable DNA or fingerprint matches. They were found in a dumpster a little more than a mile away from Muhammad Syed’s home.

Ortiz also processed Syed’s home on August 9, 2022, and testified that she found two AK-47-style rifles in the home—one found underneath Syed’s bed. “I think I swabbed the trigger, whatever your holding, so the stock of it, the grip, those were items that were swabbed,” Ortiz said. However, testimony revealed those swabs were never processed.

The defense, during opening statements, has argued other people in Syed’s home had access to the guns; emphasizing again what wasn’t found.

“Was this rifle ever dusted for prints?” asked Tom Clark, defense attorney for Syed. “It was not,” Ortiz replied.

“Was this magazine swabbed for DNA?” Clark asked.

“No it was not swabbed,” Ortiz said.

“Ok. And then again, was it dusted for fingerprints?” Clark asked.

“It was not,” Ortiz said.

Rachel Johnson, a DNA analyst at the APD Crime Lab, found male DNA on two hubcaps but not enough to get a profile match. It was a similar story from APD fingerprint examiner Natalie Maes: “So after my processing stages, there was no latent [fingerprints] that I would have moved forward with for comparison.”

In the afternoon Colette Bridgewater, an expert in cell phone records, testified that Syed’s phone put him in the area of Hussein’s apartment on the day and at the time of the shooting: “…The records show the movement to the east to that area of like Central and Wyoming.”

The state also showed the jury the note they say Syed wrote in his notes app roughly ten minutes before the shooting that he would ‘test’ his AK-47.

The state called two more people to the stand in the afternoon, both of whom worked at the store where Syed bought his AK-47-style rifle, eleven days before the shooting. They both testified that at the time of the purchase, Syed was able to converse with them in English.

Syed has been using translators throughout the trial to understand the testimony.

The state has listed less than ten witnesses left to testify. After this trial wraps up, Syed still faces two more murder trials for two other killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque in the summer of 2022.

The state has listed less than ten witnesses left to testify. After this trial wraps up, Syed still faces two more murder trials for two other killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque in the summer of 2022.