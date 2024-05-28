DNA evidence leads to overturned conviction for Columbia County man incarcerated for 25 years

A Columbia County Superior Court judge recently overturned the conviction of a Columbia County man who was tried in connection to an attempted rape in July 1994.

Earnest Ray White, 63, last week entered an Alford plea to lesser charges. The plea allows White to maintain his innocence while eliminating his parole conditions.

"Ray's case is a stark example of the many ways the criminal legal system can and does fail," the Georgia Innocence Project wrote in a news release. "Not only did Ray spend 25 years incarcerated for a crime he did not commit, but his parole conditions over the past three years left him closely monitored and banished from the county where his family lives and his mother is buried, unable to attend church or go to a gym or a park, and unable to be around his young grandkids."

White was convicted in October 1996 of kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with attempt to rape and burglary, according to previous reporting.

He completed a work release program in February 2021 and was released a month later, with the requirement of registering as a sex offender.

What happened during the July 1994 incident

On the afternoon of July 5, 1994, a Columbia County woman was attacked from behind while trying to go back into her home after emptying a trash can, according to previous reporting. Her attacker pushed her down, fell on top of her back and tried to rip off her pants.

The woman was able to get away and ran to her kitchen to retrieve a handgun, according to previous reporting. She fired the gun and the man ran away.

Weeks prior to the attack on July 5, 1994, the woman reported receiving a number of harassing phone calls from a man who claimed he was watching her. The caller knew she worked out at a specific gym and knew what she wore to the gym, according to previous reporting.

The woman was introduced to White at the gym by her boyfriend, who had previously worked and socialized with White, according to previous reporting. On the morning of the attack, White joked with the woman's boyfriend that he shouldn't come back without her.

The day after the attack, as the victim sat with a sketch artist, her boyfriend said he recognized White from the initial drawing, according to previous reporting.

The woman picked out White's picture from a six-man photo lineup and she identified him in a live lineup, reiterating her certainty after White was told to say, "This isn't over. I'll be seeing you," which is what her attacker said when she broke free.

The caller who had been harassing her for weeks prior to the attack also often used the phrase, "I'll be seeing you," during the calls, according to previous reporting.

Previous report: DNA could lead to exoneration of a man imprisoned for over two decades

Discrepancies in the case

The woman described her attacker as a man who was 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, fit and clean shaven with blondish hair cut in layers in a mid-length, according to previous reporting. She also said he had pockmarks on his face and smelled of alcohol and cigarettes.

At the time, White was 6-foot with dark hair, a prominent mustache and did not have pockmarks on his face, according to previous reporting. He didn't smoke and had given up alcohol.

Investigators checked all phones White could have used from June to July 1994, looking for calls to the victim’s phone, but did not find any, according to previous reporting. In addition, the woman was introduced to White after the calls had started.

White's family members and co-workers accounted for his time during the attack, but White's co-workers' initial statements did not provide a clear alibi, according to previous reporting.

"I am very sorry for what happened to her, but it wasn't me," White said Wednesday. "On July 5th, 1994, we were both forever damaged. Now is the time to heal."

Georgia Innocence Project takes the case, makes new DNA finding

The Georgia Innocence Project accepted White's case more than a decade ago and started looking for physical evidence to prove the attacker's identity, according to the release from GIP. Attorneys found the woman's ripped pants and tried to have them tested for contact DNA.

DNA testing was initially denied, but later allowed on appeal, according to previous reporting. The order for testing was granted in 2019 and results found White was not a contributor to the male DNA found on the woman's pants.

