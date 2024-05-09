DNA evidence leads to charges against man in 15-year-old Adams County burglary

Fifteen years after an unknown burglar left blood on a broken window, State Police have filed charges against a man now accused of the crime, based on DNA evidence, court records reveal.

On Wednesday, May 8, Pennsylvania State Police filed charges against Daniel Knouse, 50, of New Oxford, who is already serving time in a state prison.

Knouse is charged with felony counts of criminal trespass, burglary and theft, along with a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

The charges stem from a June 12, 2009 burglary in the 3300 block of Hunterstown-Hampton Road in Reading Township, Adams County.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were first called to the home on June 13, 2009 to investigate a burglary that had happened sometime overnight. No one was home at the time of the burglary, according to the charges.

During the burglary, an unknown individual had thrown a wooden log through a rear window to gain entry, breaking the glass.

Inside, the burglar stole an Acer laptop, Esquire watch, and three pairs of earrings, at a total estimated cost of $2,400, according to the affidavit.

While investigating the burglary, troopers discovered that the unknown individual had accidentally cut themselves on the broken glass of the window, leaving blood around the entry point. A bloody towel, from the home's bathroom, was found outside the house, having been used by the burglar to treat the injury, the affidavit said.

DNA was collected from the broken glass and bloody towel and was entered into evidence at the Gettysburg barracks. On June 28, 2009, the DNA report was received from the laboratory, but at that time did not match any individuals in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).

The profile was stored in the CODIS, which is routinely searched as new DNA profiles are entered.

According to the affidavit, on July 24, 2023, the DNA lab in Greensburg, Pa., issued a supplemental report alerting troopers to an individual who could not be eliminated as a possible source for the DNA.

That individual was Daniel Knouse, the affidavit said, and troopers set out to obtain another DNA sample from Knouse to verify the possible link.

Knouse was in confinement at a State Correctional Institute in Smithfield, Huntingdon County, Pa., and troopers obtained a warrant for a mouth swab of Knouse, which was performed on Sept. 7, 2023.

On March 20, 2024, troopers received the DNA analysis report back from the lab, which concluded that the blood on the broken window and bloody towel had come from Knouse, the affidavit said.

Court records show an extensive criminal record for Knouse, who has been found or pleaded guilty in multiple cases over the last two decades involving harassment, DUI, terroristic threats, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, tax issues, public drunkenness and fleeing trial.

